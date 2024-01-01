Free agent James training with Leicester

Former midfielder Matty James has returned to Leicester City for the time being.

The ex-Foxes star is only training with the first team to keep up his fitness.

James was let go by Bristol City during the transfer window and is out of contract at present.

The 33-year-old left Leicester back in 2021, after spending nine years at the King Power Stadium.

Manager Steve Cooper said about the situation: “Matty is keeping fit and offering a bit back to the younger players.

“I think he’s waiting for his next club but that’s not for me to talk about.”