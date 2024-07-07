Edwards ready to leave Arsenal

Arsenal striker Khayon Edwards may be ready to leave the club this summer.

The 20-year-old forward has loved his time at the Gunners’ academy over the past few years.However, Jeorge Bird's Arsenal Youth website claims that he is ready to test himself out at senior level.

A second half of last season loan at Leyton Orient gave him some experience.

Now he is ready to push ahead and sign for another club as a free agent, rather than renewing with Arsenal.

Edwards was called up to a training camp with Jamaica’s Under-23 team last season.