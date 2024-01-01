Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Stoke snap up Arsenal keeper Cooper

Former Arsenal shot stopper Noah Cooper has signed his first professional contract with Stoke City.

The 18-year-old was a part of the Gunners’ academy for the past few years and shone at youth level.

Cooper, who played with Arsenal’s Under-21s last season, will get a chance to play first team football.

He was not offered a professional contract by Arsenal, who did not see him as first team material.

Cooper also had a trial at Newcastle United, but eventually went to sign for Stoke.

