Arsenal ponder move for Watford winger Asprilla

Arsenal are said to be among the teams pushing to sign Watford winger Yaser Asprilla.

The Gunners are keen to bring in the 20-year-old Colombian international for a modest fee.

Per The Mirror, Asprilla is valued at around £15million as he only has a year left on his contract.

Asprilla is at the Copa America with his national teammates, as they are set to take on Uruguay in the semi finals.

Last term, the winger scored six goals and assisted another eight for Watford in the Championship.