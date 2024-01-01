Edu's masterclass: How Arsenal turned over Chelsea to land world-beater Sterling

COMMENT: Edu was smiling. Even beaming. Of course he was. Arsenal's technical director had pulled off a genuine transfer coup. Raheem Sterling - from the pitch to the dressing room to the accounts - was a masterclass in dealmaking last Friday...

They waited, did Arsenal. They held their nerve. And knowing they had Chelsea over a barrel, the Gunners timed their move for the England international almost perfectly. With the hours ticking away - and their manager having publicly declared there was no way back from his Bomb Squad - Chelsea were backed well and truly into a corner. Edu had them right where he wanted 'em - and clinched an agreement which can only add to his reputation among those who really do count inside the game.

The figures have been kept quiet - at least formally - but from what Tribalfootball.com has been told, this Sterling-to-Arsenal deal is a stunner. No loan fee. No obligation to buy. And less than 50 per cent of his £325,000-a-week wages to be covered. Some sources stating Arsenal's commitment for the remainder of the season will be as low as £100,000-a-week...

And they get a world-beater. A title winner. Forget that rubbish spouted by Enzo Maresca last week. Sterling moves across town with his ability, his fitness and all his know-how still intact - and ready to serve his new club. Chelsea's manager offered a word salad on why Sterling would not be offered the chance to win him over this season.

"Raheem is a fantastic person," stated the Italian, "a fantastic guy, he trains very well. The only thing is; every manager has different ideas. I said in terms of the kind of winger, he is not one I like but it doesn't mean nothing if he is not a good player. I think the history and numbers speak for Raheem.

"My advice - he knows exactly what he has to do. He doesn't need my advice."

If you can find an honest explanation amongst that as to why Sterling was being written off, then please drop us a line, because this column is at a loss.

But in the meantime, Sterling makes the step up. The player who couldn't get a game with a bottom ten team is now on the books of the biggest threat to Manchester City's crown. And he won't be there just to make up the numbers.

This is a clever signing by Edu and Mikel Arteta. Canny. Sterling's arrival suddenly eases the burden on Bukayo Saka. Those fears of burnout for the 23 year-old attacker are now gone. The England international can be rested by Arteta, knowing he has the ideal replacement to step in. That Arsenal's manager knows Sterling so well from their days together at Manchester City another factor in this decision to bring him from Chelsea.

Tribalfootball.com spoke to Manu Petit, the Invincible, at the beginning of the week. And to be fair, on Sterling, Petit wasn't so bullish: “I think it was a panic buy because they were targeting so many wingers for weeks and didn't get them.

"So, before the transfer market closed, they had to make a decision and Sterling is a gamble. Since he left Manchester City, he has not been very successful for Chelsea. Then again, who was successful for Chelsea over the last few years?"

So true. At Arsenal, Sterling will share a dressing room with fellow former Blues, Jorginho and Kai Havertz. Both players have hardly been burned since being cut loose by Chelsea. Indeed, we'd argue that Jorginho and Havertz have produced their best football only after getting away from Cobham. And for Sterling, there's no reason why the same cannot be true.

"It makes a lot of sense to have someone like him," stated Edu in the aftermath of deadline day, "because I’m pretty sure he is going to add a lot in the squad. He has experience, he understands more than anyone the league, he’s played in the Champions League many times."

As we say, all the qualities that helped Sterling become a world-beater remain intact. That the former manager of Leicester City couldn't see it, well, it's all there for Sterling to now prove him wrong.

And with a manager who believes in him. And a dressing room that admires him. Much like the deal itself, it could all fall in place for Raheem Sterling and Arsenal this season.