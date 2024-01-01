Arsenal boss Arteta: Working with Sterling was exceptional

The pair worked together at Manchester City and Arteta was asked about rescuing the England winger from his situation at Chelsea.
"No, but I can talk about my time with Raheem," he replied.
"It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well. About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them. He’s someone I have a really strong feeling about."
Asked if he had sympathy for Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca over his squad numbers, Arteta continued: "I don't know, I'm not in his shoes. He's someone I really like.
"The way he coaches, he has some really good things about him. I know him a little bit and I just wish him the best. He's got a beautiful project ahead of him as well I think, so just wish him the best."