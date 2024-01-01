Arsenal boss Arteta: Working with Sterling was exceptional

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he has great admiration for Raheem Sterling.

The pair worked together at Manchester City and Arteta was asked about rescuing the England winger from his situation at Chelsea.

"No, but I can talk about my time with Raheem," he replied.

"It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well. About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them. He’s someone I have a really strong feeling about."

Asked if he had sympathy for Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca over his squad numbers, Arteta continued: "I don't know, I'm not in his shoes. He's someone I really like.

"The way he coaches, he has some really good things about him. I know him a little bit and I just wish him the best. He's got a beautiful project ahead of him as well I think, so just wish him the best."