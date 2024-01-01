Edu: People now feel different about Arsenal Football Club

Arsenal technical director Edu has been discussing how the club now defines success.

The Gunners go into the new season as genuine Premier League title contenders.

"We have to question ourselves what is success? If success is just winning titles or if success is just playing the Champions League," Edu stated.

"We have to understand the stage of the club we are at the moment and consider what are we doing is success or not. In my position what I feel really proud and I feel we really changed the perception of the club.

"We change people's vision, what they see Arsenal Football Club right now. I think we change how they see us compared to the past and this for me is success."

He continued: "Of course, we want to win titles.

"Of course, we want to bring the trophies here to this football club but, how are we going to bring it for me is the most important thing.

"So when I compete with someone as I am competing internally, I want to win in the best way possible I want to win and get the trophy and I want people to look into us and say I feel proud of you guys because you're winning the right way. You get the trophy in the best way possible and that’s what I feel when I want to feel proud of ourselves.

"So I'm not talking about no one here, but I'm talking about ourselves and how to win, how to lose, how to draw, how to get the trophy. For me, this makes a lot of sense for me because it doesn't matter for example if we didn't get the trophy last season but ask every single fan of Arsenal what they feel about us… That for me is important.

"They have to feel proud of us, how we're working, how we’re doing because we live in sports. Sometimes you're going to win, sometimes you're going to lose, but how for me is important and we probably didn't get the trophy last year but I feel proud and we have to feel proud of ourselves the way we work, the way we did everything what we put in there to get the trophy, we have to feel proud.

"What is success? And that's why we want to go deeper on the conversation because this is what we love to do and I feel proud to do because I think the direction we as a club have to go always."