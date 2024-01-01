Botafogo rival Ajax for released Arsenal fullback Cedric

Brazil's Botafogo have joined the interest in released Arsenal fullback Cedric Soares.

The Portugal international has also held talks with Ajax in recent weeks.

“I want to make the right decision,” he told Canal 11. “Of course, I’ve been contacted and I’ve had a few offers.

“But it’s an important moment for me and my family, it’s a moment for me to make sure it’s the right project, that I get the playing time I need and above all that it will also make me happy.

“You have to be calm and make the right decision and that’s what I'm trying to do at the moment.

“I’ll be honest, I’m open to both options (Portugal or abroad), but it has to make sense for me and for the clubs.

“And that’s very important, that both parts really want the same thing. When that’s the case, things can get underway, otherwise it doesn’t make sense.”