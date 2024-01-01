Tribal Football
Arteta explains sale of much loved Arsenal midfielder
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting Edu have explained a recent sale.

The Gunners have parted company with academy graduate and fan favorite Emile Smith Rowe.

The Englishman has left on a permanent deal to go and sign for fellow London club Fulham.

"Emile’s commitment, attitude and energy every day was first class, always stepping up when the team needed him," Arteta said as quoted by Arsenal's official website. 

"He came into the first team and was instrumental during a difficult moment for us. He created an important impression, with his strong performances making our supporters proud.

"I’m sad that Emile is leaving us, but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly. Emile is loved by everyone at the club and leaves us with our gratitude, absolute respect and best wishes. We all wish Emile and his family well at Fulham.”

Sporting Director Edu added: “Emile is loved by us all at the club. He has been with us for many years, and we are so proud that he has developed through our Academy system into our first team. It has been a positive collaboration to find the right place for Emile, where he will continue to grow and make his mark on the Premier League.

"We have completed an important and positive deal for everyone. We thank Emile for everything he gave to Arsenal and we wish him well in the next stage of his career.”

