Edu explains Arsenal deal for Neto

Arsenal chief Edu has explained their swoop for Neto.

The veteran Bournemouth goalkeeper has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan.

Edu said, "When you see the goalkeeper unit, we planned to have someone with experience there. Because if you see now David Raya is now our number one in that situation, Neto can come with that experience of the Premier League. He was the captain of Bournemouth and he has different experience outside of here as well, in the Champions League.

"We have a third goalkeeper who’s come to the academy we’ve just bought (Tommy Setford). So I think with the group of goalkeepers, to have David, to have someone with experience in front of the academy, makes a lot of sense as well.

"So we are so confident to have Neto here, I’ve known him quite well for a long time and he can add a lot to the squad."