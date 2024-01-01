Arsenal turn to Bournemouth keeper Neto

Arsenal are said to be focusing on doing a deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

The Gunners signed a keeper from the Cherries a year ago, bringing in David Raya on an initial loan.

Now they are set to pair him up with another ex-Cherry, this time going for Neto.

Per The Athletic, Arsenal’s move for Espanyol's Joan Garcia is not going well.

The Gunners may be ready to pull out of that deal and focus on Neto as their new no.2 instead.

Arsenal need a new shot stopper as Aaron Ramsdale is set to join Southampton.