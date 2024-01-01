Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd considering unwanted Chelsea winger in Sancho swap deal
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Arsenal turn to Bournemouth keeper Neto

Arsenal turn to Bournemouth keeper Neto
Arsenal turn to Bournemouth keeper Neto
Arsenal turn to Bournemouth keeper NetoAction Plus
Arsenal are said to be focusing on doing a deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

The Gunners signed a keeper from the Cherries a year ago, bringing in David Raya on an initial loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they are set to pair him up with another ex-Cherry, this time going for Neto.

Per The Athletic, Arsenal’s move for Espanyol's Joan Garcia is not going well.

The Gunners may be ready to pull out of that deal and focus on Neto as their new no.2 instead.

Arsenal need a new shot stopper as Aaron Ramsdale is set to join Southampton.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNetoArsenalBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal ponder deadline day bid for Newcastle winger Gordon
Bournemouth, Palace chasing Arsenal striker Nketiah
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer