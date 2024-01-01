Edu beams: Arsenal never had Sterling in our plans, but...

Arsenal chief Edu has welcomed deadline day arrival Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea winger arrives on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Edu beamed: "Well to be fair we never planned really to sign him when we started the transfer window, just to be very transparent. For different reasons. But we always say to everyone that you have to be prepared for every single scenario. So when that opportunity came to me, and I checked the squad, I checked how he plays, and spoke to Mikel (Arteta) of course.

"I spoke to Tim (Lewis), our vice-chairman, to check if everyone is comfortable for the step we are going to take, and it makes a lot of sense. (Edu’s phone rings) You see, still working! Yes, it makes a lot of sense to have someone like him because I’m pretty sure he is going to add a lot in the squad. He has experience, he understands more than anyone the league, he’s played in the Champions League many times.

"He won the Premier League a few times as well, so I think he can add a lot to our squad and I feel really happy to see someone like him in our squad."