DONE DEAL: Sterling "really excited" making Arsenal move

Arsenal have landed Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

The England internationl moves to the Gunners on-loan for the season.

Sterling said: "It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s really exciting. I’m buzzing.

"It’s one where we kind of left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just, like, ‘This is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy we got it over the line.

"I spoke with (sporting director) Edu and I said you can see the real togetherness from Mikel’s (Arteta) time here and you see the journey the boys are on.

"You can see the hunger, and I keep saying again, the togetherness is something I’m looking to be a part of."