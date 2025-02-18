River Plate coaching staff convinced Echeverri will make quick Man City impact

River Plate coaching staff are convinced Claudio Echeverri can make a quick impact at Manchester City.

Echeverri left River for City last month and is now available to manager Pep Guardiola.

One unnamed member of River's youth coaching staff spoke with Sport today about expectations around the 19 year-old attacking midfielder.

The coach stated, "Claudio (Echeverri), against boys of his age, is absolutely crazy. His progress has been impressive, outrageous, but in Primera he plays differently, he changes his game and the coaches use him in a different way, not so much as an attacking midfielder.

"In the youths he has gotten rid of four or five players at once in every game. He cleans them up himself. In the seniors, in the Primera, there is more experience, they are tougher, and it is difficult for him to get rid of two or three players. If he doesn't let go (the ball), they lift him off the ground."

On his position, the coach continued: "(Martin) Demichelis, who manages young talents very well, used him in a 4-2-3-1, sloping to the left flank, but without being a winger. From outside to inside. In other words, he no longer acted as an attacking midfielder as he did in the lower categories. If we think of a similar player at City, who have a lot of people who play inside, I would say that he can be compared to Foden, because of his cuts and feints, keeping the distances.

"I don't think Guardiola will use Echeverri, at least, as a regular resource. He will try to get him to gain experience little by little. His great hope for adding minutes is the reality of City, which is in a pretty bad way. He is 19 years old and has to add everything that a professional footballer needs to have to shine in the elite, especially in the physical aspect, which is his weakest point today."