Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that
Rice in angry exchange with Gabriel at end of Arsenal draw

Echeverri excited to join Doku, Savinho at Man City

Ansser Sadiq
Echeverri excited to join Doku, Savinho at Man City
Echeverri excited to join Doku, Savinho at Man CityAction Plus
Claudio Echeverri believes his playing style closely mirrors that of new Manchester City teammates Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

The talented Argentine midfielder has officially arrived at the City Football Academy after signing in January 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Following a 13-month loan at River Plate, he joins City after impressing at the recent South American U20 Championship.

“Yes, of course, I’ve watched them play,” Echeverri said of his new team-mates. 

“I’m a big fan of Doku. As I said, I see myself in them. They’re very dynamic players, as we say in Argentina, “very spicy” with the ball. 

“They always take on defenders and go forward every time they get the ball. The way they play is something to admire.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueEcheverri ClaudioDoku JeremySavinhoManchester City
Related Articles
Man City's Doku on midfielder De Bruyne: We know the influence he still has and has had
Guardiola eager for Echeverri to settle in quickly at Man City after move from River Plate
Echeverri reveals conversation with Aguero that helped convince him to join Man City