Echeverri excited to join Doku, Savinho at Man City

Claudio Echeverri believes his playing style closely mirrors that of new Manchester City teammates Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

The talented Argentine midfielder has officially arrived at the City Football Academy after signing in January 2024.

Following a 13-month loan at River Plate, he joins City after impressing at the recent South American U20 Championship.

“Yes, of course, I’ve watched them play,” Echeverri said of his new team-mates.

“I’m a big fan of Doku. As I said, I see myself in them. They’re very dynamic players, as we say in Argentina, “very spicy” with the ball.

“They always take on defenders and go forward every time they get the ball. The way they play is something to admire.”