Eales adamant no pressure to sell Newcastle's best

Newcastle United chief exec Darren Eales insists they have no plans to sell their top players.

Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have all been linked with moves away, but Eales insists they're under no pressure to sell.

"They're all under long-term contracts. We have no intention at all of those players being moved on. We're not under the gun or anything like that," Eales said.

"As you know, we've got an ownership that is ambitious and wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it would be crazy for us to consider it."

On Isak, he continued: "He (Isak) has multi years left (on his Newcastle contract) so as with all of these things, we will have the discussions in terms of a new deal just like we did with Joelinton, Bruno (Guimaraes), or Anthony Gordon. That's something that we will approach in the summer.

"We're striving, as a club, to be at the top table. We want our best players here.

"I think it shows the value of Isak that they talk about him all the time. We're not looking to move any player on."