Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Antony agent tells Man Utd boss Amorim: You're wrong to say that!
PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something

Eales adamant no pressure to sell Newcastle's best

Paul Vegas
Eales adamant no pressure to sell Newcastle's best
Eales adamant no pressure to sell Newcastle's bestAction Plus
Newcastle United chief exec Darren Eales insists they have no plans to sell their top players.

Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have all been linked with moves away, but Eales insists they're under no pressure to sell.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"They're all under long-term contracts. We have no intention at all of those players being moved on. We're not under the gun or anything like that," Eales said.

"As you know, we've got an ownership that is ambitious and wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it would be crazy for us to consider it."

On Isak, he continued: "He (Isak) has multi years left (on his Newcastle contract) so as with all of these things, we will have the discussions in terms of a new deal just like we did with Joelinton, Bruno (Guimaraes), or Anthony Gordon. That's something that we will approach in the summer.

"We're striving, as a club, to be at the top table. We want our best players here.

"I think it shows the value of Isak that they talk about him all the time. We're not looking to move any player on."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderBruno GuimaraesGordon AnthonyNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
PSG plan player swap deal for Newcastle's Isak with Muani and Ramos available
Arsenal settle on two big-name strikers for summer market as Arteta's Watkins attitude revealed
Wright on Isak's future at Newcastle: He would probably go to Liverpool