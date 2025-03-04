PSG plan player swap deal for Newcastle's Isak with Muani and Ramos available

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Action Plus
Paris Saint-Germain are planning a swap deal for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer which includes a number of top stars.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Isak this summer as they search for a world-class striker to add to their ranks. However, according to RMC Sport, PSG are preparing a players-plus-cash offer for the Magpies striker who is hot property at the moment. 

The likes of Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Marco Asensio are all reportedly on offer for a combined swap deal for Isak, who is valued at £150M by the Premier League side who will have a number of offers to pick from this summer. 

Muani and Asensio have both been sent out on loan since signing for the club and are not necessarily valued by the French side whilst Ramos would be easily replaced by Isak as he heads the opposite direction. It will be interesting to see Isak’s decision as if his side fail to make qualification for next season's Champions League, he could force his way out of the club. 

Manager Eddie Howe described contract talks with Isak as a "complex situation" as the club worked to adhere to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules. Club’s such as PSG and Liverpool will be able to offer better wages as well as a strong chance of silverware which may be hard to resist for the striker. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderKolo Muani RandalRamos GoncaloAsensio MarcoPSGNewcastle UtdLigue 1Football Transfers
