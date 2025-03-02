Tribal Football
Arsenal settle on two big-name strikers for summer market as Arteta's Watkins attitude revealed
Arsenal chiefs have settled on their striker plans for the summer market.

While passing on the chance to take Ollie Watkins off Aston Villa's hands in January for a set price of £60m, Arsenal will move over the close-season to bring in a new centre-forward.

Arsenal's decision in January has seen their title chances nosedive, with injuries now seeing no recognised striker available to manager Mikel Arteta.

The Athletic says Arsenal will now move to sign a centre-forward this summer, with two names on their shortlist.

The first is Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko also under consideration.

Interestingly, it's also been revealed Arteta wanted to bring in Watkins, but was vetoed by his higher ups over the money involved.

Along with a new striker, Arsenal also wanted to add a midfielder and goalkeeper to Arteta's squad this summer.

 

 

