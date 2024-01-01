Dyche says talented youngsters "will go on loan" after impressive Salford friendly

Harrison Armstrong was the youngest player involved Everton's friendly against Salford after enjoying a breakthrough year with the U21s which earnt him a new deal.

A youthful Blues team lost 2-1 to Salford but manager Sean Dyche was proud of his young side who showcased their talent to potential clubs looking at snapping up a fresh talent on loan.

Armstrong is one of those players and is a highly-rated midfielder and at just 17, was the youngest member of the travelling squad and was brought on in the second half for his first taste of senior experience which impressed Dyche who spoke about how a loan could be perfect for a player of his quality.

Armstrong is a box-to-box midfielder who penned a new contract in the summer after making the huge step up to the U21s on occasion last season.

“It was great for him to have a first taste of it. He was thrown in at the deep end a bit, last minute, as we were trying to cover so many positions.”

“For some of them, this is the taste of their next step because not everyone jumps straight into the Premier League. Some will go on loan, get a feel of it. These tasters are tough and give them the reality of what it’s like.”