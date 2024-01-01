Coleman welcomes two new Everton signings ahead of new season

Seamus Coleman says his Everton teammates Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye are already seeing positive signs in training.

The Everton captain signed a one-year extension to stay with manager Sean Dyche who clearly has faith in the veteran defender in preparation for what will be a tough season for the club.

Speaking exclusively to Evertontv Coleman spoke on how the new signings have been welcomed and how the squad is coming together.

“They’re settling in very well. Tim has been great; Illy has been great… We’ve seen great quality from Illy in the small-siders, which I’m sure you’ve seen while Tim gets about the pitch really well.

“They’re two really nice lads and we’ve made them feel welcome. They’re part of the Everton family now and hopefully they can both have a good season.”

“It’s great to be in from the start. Obviously, it’s so important for the season ahead and I feel good already, having got a week’s work in.

“All of the lads are feeling good and we’re enjoying working hard. As we know under this gaffer, pre-season is going to be hard but it’s enjoyable and I think it’s important to get a full pre-season behind you – you always feel better going into the season that way. You get an added appreciation for it when you miss one.

“I’ve been working over the summer to come back in as good a shape as I can and you won’t hear me complaining about tough sessions, because sitting on the sidelines and watching the lads get fit while you’re recovering isn’t great. For me, to be getting involved from the start and having all of pre-season is priceless, really.”

The club faces Irish side Sligo Rovers later today in a friendly game during the club’s tour of Ireland.