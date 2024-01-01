DONE DEAL: Leyton Orient sign Everton midfielder Warrington

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Lewis Warrington on a two-year contract.

The ex-Everton midfielder came through the Goodison Park club’s academy and did play in the Premier League in May.

However, he was seen as surplus to requirements and spent much of the past few years on loan.

"As soon as I heard that Orient were interested I wanted to get down here and sign," he told the club's website., external

"My decision was made easy after I met the gaffer (Richie Wellens) and, although there was other interest, I only ever wanted to come here after speaking to him.

"He was a midfielder himself, so I'm looking forward to learning from him. It feels like this club is on an upward trajectory and I'm really excited to be part of it."