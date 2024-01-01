Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Man Utd midfielder wanted by Fulham in shock transfer

DONE DEAL: Leyton Orient sign Everton midfielder Warrington

DONE DEAL: Leyton Orient sign Everton midfielder Warrington
DONE DEAL: Leyton Orient sign Everton midfielder Warrington
DONE DEAL: Leyton Orient sign Everton midfielder WarringtonAction Plus
Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Lewis Warrington on a two-year contract.

The ex-Everton midfielder came through the Goodison Park club’s academy and did play in the Premier League in May.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he was seen as surplus to requirements and spent much of the past few years on loan.

"As soon as I heard that Orient were interested I wanted to get down here and sign," he told the club's website., external

"My decision was made easy after I met the gaffer (Richie Wellens) and, although there was other interest, I only ever wanted to come here after speaking to him.

"He was a midfielder himself, so I'm looking forward to learning from him. It feels like this club is on an upward trajectory and I'm really excited to be part of it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeague OneWarrington LewisLeyton OrientEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton chief Thelwell announces academy departures
DONE DEAL: Barrow sign Everton youngster Kouyate
Everton, Ipswich keen as Inter Milan consider Prem option for Tessmann