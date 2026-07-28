Dyche says Iraola "plays lower league football" as he worries for Liverpool's tactics

Sean Dyche has admitted he is confused by the tactics used by Andoni Iraola as he becomes Liverpool boss.

Goals from Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Federico Chiesa and Lewis Koumas secured a 4-2 pre-season victory over Sunderland in what was Iraola’s first game in charge ahead of the new season.

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Fans were pleased with the result as they got a glimpse at how Liverpool could play next season under the Spaniard who replaced Arne Slot this summer.

Iraola is known for his relentless high press, vertical football, a high press and controlled possession which makes his sides very exciting to watch.

Despite this, Dyche opened up on The Good, the Bad and The Football podcast in partnership with Midnite about how Iraola’s style may be slightly archaic but effective.

"Iraola basically plays lower league football, but at a high level," Dyche explained. "They turn you and turn you, and force you into submission. High quality and high energy version.

"I marvelled at it because we ran all over them at Everton when he was trying to play what you would imagine is the Spanish way," he added. "I think he is brilliant at managing, as you could tell he went 'this ain't going to work'.

"The next time we played them, he is bombing it down our throats, getting us turned, full backs keep turning and having to run back towards their own goal, centre halves thinking that they never get a break. They looked a different outfit and he's done a brilliant job."

Liverpool kick off their season with a clash against Newcastle away from home in what is a tough first test for Iraola who will aim to continue the club’s fine form in the remaining pre-season games.