Chiesa says he is ready for a "new chapter" and a "fresh start" under Iraola next season

Federico Chiesa is ready to make an impact at Liverpool next season as he aims to impress new manager Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool started life under Andoni Iraola with a 4-2 win over Sunderland in preseason which saw Chiesa score a second half goal, putting his name in the mind of the new head coach ahead of the new campaign.

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The Italian forward joined Liverpool from Juventus in August 2024 for an initial fee of around £10M plus add-ons but failed to pick up many chances under former manager Arne Slot who often relegated him to the bench.

At 28 years old, Chiesa has only started two Premier League games since and he will hope to impress Iraola who may hang on him despite transfer rumours linking him back to the Serie A.

"Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool," Chiesa said. "I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything.

"I am doing the best I can to have a chance here. And then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool. I don’t know, it is difficult to say (if this is a fresh start). It is always a fresh start at the beginning of the year.

"Maybe there have been too many fresh starts. But I don’t care, I am trying to do my best for this new manager. Last season under Arne Slot, I was trying to do my best.

"Last year I felt ready for a bigger role, then it depended on the coach whether he wanted me to play or not. Of course I wanted to play more but it is what it is. The gaffer decided to do so, he had his game plans, he took his decisions, I have nothing to say about that.

"It is football. This year, let us say it is a new chapter. There is a new manager and I have to focus on that. He put me striker today and he wants me there. The only conversations I've had (with Iraola) were about pressing and tactics."

Chiesa has publicly said he wants a "fresh start" and is determined to fight for his place under Iraola who will be missing Hugo Ekitike at the start of the season. The winger may be handed his chance by Iraola who, as preseason continues, will be mulling over every option.