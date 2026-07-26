Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has confirmed that he wants to stay and fight for his place under new boss Andoni Iraola.

The 28-year-old’s time at Liverpool has been defined by fantastic moments but a lack of consistent fitness and game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chiesa started just one of his 26 Premier League games last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist across his 318 minutes.

The appointment of Iraola, replacing Premier League winning boss Arne Slot, represents a new chance for the winger to cement his place as a regular.

Per The Athletic, Chiesa confirmed that is what he would like to do, saying: “Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool.

“I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything. I am doing the best I can to have a chance here and then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool.

“It is always a fresh start at the beginning of the year. Maybe there have been too many fresh starts, but I don’t care. I am trying to do my best for this new manager.

“Last year I also felt ready to play a bigger role, but then it depended on whether the coach wanted me to play or not.

“The gaffer had his game plans, he took his decisions, I have nothing to say about that. This year, let us say it is a new chapter. There is a new manager and I have to focus on that.”