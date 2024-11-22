Dyche says Everton starlet Armstrong using Coleman as role model
Dyche admitted that Armstrong has the potential to break through into the first team this term.
The teeanger has been a revelation when picked this season and has even earned an England under-18s call up.
Asked about Armstrong, Dyche told reporters: “He got a bit of Seamus (Coleman) before his injury, which made me laugh - he was trying to be a bit chipper and Seamus gave him the Everton look and the Everton words.
“I just burst out laughing - I said ‘Harrison, there you go son’, that is coaching in itself. He said ‘OK gaffer’. He is learning the respect of football and that is important.
“There is a big respect and I make sure they understand that here, and that is from Seamus going all the way through the group... He got his taste straight from the horse’s mouth and I found it was very amusing.”