Everton boss Dyche confident of double return boost for Brentford

Everton star Dwight McNeil is set to be fit as they prepare to take on Brentford.

The Bees are set to come to Goodison Park to take on Sean Dyche’s resurgent Toffees.

Advertisement Advertisement

McNeil was absent for the goalless draw against West Ham, but could be back now that the international break is nearly over.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: "Dwight has come through really well and has had a really good week.

Jarrad (Branthwaite) has trained today (Thursday) after settling things down, so we'll see how he responds overnight but we're hopeful on that and he should be okay."

"Broja (won't be) involved but he's back training," added Dyche on Armando Broja.

"He's only just getting back into full training, he's been doing bits, light bits and we've been getting him integrated into the group, as much for his injury as well. He's had a full week of training but he needs a game programme, obviously.

"We're looking at dates (for games) now because we wanted to make sure he came through his first full week – he's done well with that. He said he feels good and he's looking fit so we'll introduce the games programme as soon as the medical, sports science and myself align – but it's very soon now, I think.

"Youssef (Chermiti) is making good progress as well. He's slightly behind (Broja in terms of his rehab) – but he had his first full day with us today (Thursday). That's pleasing, because he's worked very hard after a very unfortunate injury.

"They're two different styles of centre forwards and we'll see what they offer but first thing first is to get them fully fit and out there playing."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play