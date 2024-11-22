Brentford boss Frank declares triple fitness boost for Everton

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has received a mega fitness boost this week.

The Danish coach has confirmed Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Ethan Pinnock are all fit.

The trio were doubts for the Bees as the Premier League resumes this weekend.

“All of them I expect to be available and ready,” said Frank, as his team prepares to take on Everton.

“All three situations are different minor issues.

“It’s a little bit similar to the last international break when (Mikkel) Damsgaard and (Christian) Norgaard were called up for Denmark and did not travel but managed to be ready for the next game.

“Sometimes a week’s rest can make all the difference, so I expect them to be ready. We’re very thankful for the cooperation from the three national teams.”