Dyche says Armstrong close to being Everton regular

Dyche says Armstrong has the ability to make it into the Everton first team

Everton manager Sean Dyche was asked if youngster Harrison Armstrong can become a first-teamer.

The talent scored an impressive hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup recently.

Dyche is impressed with what he has seen and believes Armstrong will soon have the edge to be a first-team player.

He stated to reporters: “First of all, just to qualify what I say, or quantify it, you can’t be a Premier League player and not have it, simple as that.

“Some players have it more clearly, even though their consistency goes in and out, between when they really have got it or they haven’t got it while they some are searching to find it because they’re too young and they don’t know.

“I don’t mean like somebody who plays five games. But if you can build a semi-career in the Premier League, let’s just imagine 75-100 games, you can’t do that without having a competitive edge.

“It doesn’t always mean a physical competitive edge, it can be your talent, it can be your tactical understanding, but it’s something that gives you more of an edge than others. I don’t think you can be a Premier League player, probably not even a footballer by the way, because the stats are still massive just to have a football career, but to be a top level player, there’s just something more, and I think that’s what I talk about with the edge.

“There’s a number of players here who have got it and someone like Harrison is still forming it, he’s still learning about it, and understanding it. That’s something that we guide him with and we let them naturally find their way.”