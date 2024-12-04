Dortmund ready to sell Forest, Everton target Malen as he hopes for "top club"

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund are prepared to cash in on Donyell Malen in January.

Malen has just changed agents, which has further fueled talk he is willing to leave Dortmund next month.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting today: "Donyell Malen, 25, to leave Borussia Dortmund in Winter? "New try: The Dutch striker is with agency Wasserman now. Everton, Nottingham, Brentford and Crystal Palace have been interested in him in summer.

"But Malen has high expectations. He wants to play for a European top club, e.g. Barca or Arsenal

"BVB demand €25-30m for Malen."

 

