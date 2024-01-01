Dyche "really pleased" as Everton win at Ipswich

Everton boss Sean Dyche was delighted after their 2-0 win at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane struck for the victory.

Dyche later said: "Really pleased. I thought it was a good performance in many different ways and we were effective in attack. Three points takes us to eight from four games.

"I thought we controlled the game well, especially as these came up with a fantastic season last season but we have a more experienced group and that showed with how we managed the game.

"We had a couple of give-aways this season, but today the shape was good, the commitment to get bodies behind the ball and we scored two very pleasing goals. We had numerous chances and we could've gone in further ahead.

"Everyone knows how we have been winning 2-0 (and then lost) but today we have seen the game off. It's beginning to show positive signs but there's a lot of work to do.

"We're showing signs again that we're a good outfit. I never lack belief in the players and the staff. I didn't think we were miles off at the start of the season, we had a couple of turn-arounds but we are learning from that."