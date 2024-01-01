Ipswich chief Ashton reveals Portman Road redevelopment on track; Sheeran plans

Ipswich Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton says the redevelopment of Portman Road is in full swing.

Ipswich have now purchased the land behind the Cobbold Stand ahead of it's rebuild.

“We’ve got big plans for the stadium, including a potential expansion when the time is right,” Ashton told the Athletic.

“We’ve agreed to buy the land behind the Cobbold Stand to do it but, like everything, it’s about timing. We would lose 4,000 fans for 18 months during the rebuild.”

Ashton also revealed minor shareholder Ed Sheeran has put his money where is mouth is.

“Another big expansion will be our relationship with Ed Sheeran,” he said. “You’ll also see us in the U.S. at some point, probably in some sort of collaboration with him.

“He’s a local boy who wants to do the best by his club and community. Our relationship started because he didn’t like that we had a gaming company on our shirt, he didn’t think that fitted well with the club’s ethos. So he sponsored our shirts in League One, the Championship and this season.

“He has decided to come off the shirt next season to allow us to get a bigger sponsor but what he’s done to replace that support is buy equity.

“He’s invested millions as a formal shareholder. You’ll see further development of the relationship with merchandise and concerts. He’s part of the family.”