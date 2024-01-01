Ipswich midfielder Taylor: We know first win will happen

Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Taylor insists there's confidence within the squad that a first win for the season will soon happen.

Ipswich host Everton later today.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We’re more focused on the performance because if you perform well then nine times out of 10 the result will follow,” he said.

“It would obviously be nice to get that first win and hopefully that does come tomorrow afternoon. It will kick on and hopefully we’ll get momentum from that first win.

“It will be big, playing well in it would be more important. To play well and win a game would top it off for us because I think we are performing quite well in spells of games and we’ve deserved to pick up more points than we have. It will be special and momentum will hopefully swing our way.

“We know they’ve got really good individual quality, especially at the top end of the pitch,” he said of the Merseyside outfit. “All games in the Premier League are going to be different whether you’re away to Fulham or at home to Liverpool or Everton who we’ve got tomorrow.

“We’re ready for all tests, it’s going to be a good game that we want to try and control everything to be in our favour.

“We’re such a strong force, especially at Portman Road. The fans definitely bring an atmosphere and it does help the team with them behind us, no matter what is happening they’re going to get behind us.

“It’s always good to be at home and put on a show for our home fans.”