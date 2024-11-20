Limpar offers Everton transfer advice to Branthwaite

Everton FA Cup winner Anders Limpar hopes the club can hold onto Jarrad Branthwaite.

The centre half is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League due to his performances over the past two years.

He first impressed at PSV Eindhoven on loan and then had a stellar season with the Toffees last term.

Amid interest from Manchester United, Limpar told mybettingsites.co.uk: “He can pick any team in the world. He can pick any team in the Premier League.

“Everton had (John) Stones and sold him to (Manchester) City and he became one of the world's best prospects. The players who leave Everton always go on to do well but he should stay at Everton and make the club solid as a team.

“He shouldn’t leave right now. I would like for him to stay at the club a few more years and help Everton and then get his move. He is going to play for big clubs in his career when he wants.”

