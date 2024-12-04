Dyche outright denies bust-up with Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Manager Sean Dyche has denied rumors of a training ground issue with a player.

The Everton boss denies that he had a bust-up with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Advertisement Advertisement

The forward was said to have been in an altercation with his manager after a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on October 19th.

Dyche stated in response to the question: “Eh? I’ve heard some now! I’ve heard some here more than ever.”

On whether Calvert-Lewin is focused on the present or his contract situation, he added:

“That’s standard in football. Agents will be doing that. I’m not going to name names but I know players who have signed three-year contracts with clubs and I have had their agents ringing me about the player who has just signed for someone.

“I’ll say: ‘What are you ringing me for?’ They’ll tell me they are just sounding things out.

“My point is that agents are always working away from the players, minding their backs. That’s part and parcel of it now.

“The modern player will always have someone around them, working away thinking: ‘What if this happens? What if that happens? What if you go there?’ It’s just a constant thing. Players have to get use to it.

“Contract in, contract up. Six months in, 12 months in, players have to get used to it. It’s their choice.”

Dyche added: “You can’t worry about it. They are humans. You just try to effect it. Worrying never solved anything in my life, I’ll tell you.

“Actions solve things. You try to align them. Whatever the outcome they want is, we try to help them get there. You’ve got to do this for Everton Football Club.

“It’s a job, it’s a responsibility. It should be a passion – hopefully. It’s always a win-win.

“Whatever your outcome, we can help you get there. But you have got to do your work here. You tell them the truth in a world where you are not allowed to tell the truth.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play