Dyche: I'd win more games at Man Utd than Amorim has

Sean Dyche insists he'd do a better job at Manchester United than current manager Ruben Amorim.

Former Everton and Burnley boss Dyche says he'd definitely win more Premier League games than Amorim as his tactics are more flexible than the Portuguese.

Dyche said on the Stick to Football podcast, "He’s not going to change the way he plays. He better win some games – pretty quick.

"I reckon if I went there and played my way, we’d win more games. Just 4-4-2 – give them basic rules of principles.

"We’re all going, 'Fair play' – but, he’s been there a while now so you better start bringing some wins soon."

Win first then succeed

Dyche continued: "Howard Wilkinson had a great saying, he said, 'Win, survive, succeed'.

"Basically, you have to win first, and then you can survive because you’re winning, and then success is when you do lay down all your principles and your playing style.

"So, if he can win enough, which is the worry at the minute, and then survive the process, and then succeed – then that’s going to be better."

Man Utd the job you want

Dyche also admits United is the job he covets most.

He added: "It was always Manchester United because of the size of the club, not because it’s Man U – but due to the sheer grandeur, particularly back then.

"I know they are going through a tough run at the minute, but the whole worldwide feel of it. That’s a big superpowered club."