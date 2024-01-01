Tribal Football
Dyche hoping new Everton owners can excite fans
Everton manager Sean Dyche wants the new owners to make the supporters proud again.

Dyche, who knows his team are in for a tough relegation battle, is excited about what lies ahead.

He knows that it will take time for the Friedkin Group to make changes after they come in, but he is hopeful.

He stated: “You want the fans to look forward to being part of Everton Football Club. That’s been difficult – I understand that, and it’s been difficult for a number of years.

“The fans have been waiting – is it going to change? Is it not going to change? Like myself, I think a lot of fans will be saying: ‘Right, well it’s not there yet, but the early noise seems like it’s positive about the group and their recent history at Roma.’

“But that’s what you want them to look forward to: the weekend, the games. I think this is something they can view as, like I say, more stability in order to get that bit right.

“We’ll have to wait and see. No one knows truly yet until either they put out what they project to the Club, or they speak to me, and I put it out. But no one truly knows which way it’s going to go yet.”

