Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti

Dyche admits he's not had any contact with Everton’s new owners

Dyche admits he's not had any contact with the club’s new owners
Dyche admits he's not had any contact with the club’s new ownersAction Plus
Everton head coach Sean Dyche has admitted he's not had any contact with the club’s new owners.

The Friedkin Group are in the process of buying the Toffees from Farhad Moshiri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The deal is all but done, with the group only having to prove their finances to the Premier League.

"The reaction is obviously that there is a long way to go from what I gather of the previous situation, but the early signs look favorable," Dyche said.

"Openly speaking, (the takeover will bring) more stability. It has been on unsettled ground for such a long time now." 

Asked if a takeover may impact his job, Dyche replied: “It is not really relevant. I got brought here as a custodian, to do a specific job.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Branthwaite set to return to Everton side in huge boost for Dyche
Sarri under consideration by Friedkins for Everton job
Jordan says new Everton owners could save the club and turn it around