Branthwaite set to return to Everton side in huge boost for Dyche

Everton center half Jarrad Branthwaite looks set to be available for the first team.

The defender came through an Under-23s game last weekend and suffered no ill reaction.

Manager Sean Dyche was asked for the latest about Branthwaite and other injured stars.

He stated on Thursday: "Jarrad is in front of the curve compared to Patto (Nathan Patterson). Seamus (Coleman) is a bit longer so too (Armando) Broja. Youssef (Chermiti) is a bit longer too."

If Branthwaite could play against Crystal Palace at the weekend, Dyche added: “He is definitely in contention, he has done a lot of background work. He is looking stronger and feeling stronger.”