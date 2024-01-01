Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Arsenal interested in Bayer Leverkusen star in summer move
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
France coach Deschamps: Varane has made right decision

Branthwaite set to return to Everton side in huge boost for Dyche

Branthwaite set to return to Everton side in huge boost for Dyche
Branthwaite set to return to Everton side in huge boost for DycheAction Plus
Everton center half Jarrad Branthwaite looks set to be available for the first team.

The defender came through an Under-23s game last weekend and suffered no ill reaction.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manager Sean Dyche was asked for the latest about Branthwaite and other injured stars.

He stated on Thursday: "Jarrad is in front of the curve compared to Patto (Nathan Patterson). Seamus (Coleman) is a bit longer so too (Armando) Broja. Youssef (Chermiti) is a bit longer too."

If Branthwaite could play against Crystal Palace at the weekend, Dyche added: “He is definitely in contention, he has done a lot of background work. He is looking stronger and feeling stronger.”

Mentions
Branthwaite JarradDyche MaxChermitiPatterson NathanMcNair PaddyEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
Everton boost as Braithwaite, Patterson make U21 return
Dyche offers Branthwaite, Patterson recovery update at Everton
Man Utd chief Berrada key in decision over Branthwaite price