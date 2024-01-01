Sarri under consideration by Friedkins for Everton job

Sarri under considered by Friedkins for Everton job

Former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri is being linked with Sean Dyche's job at Everton.

Il Corriere dello Sport says new owners, the Friedkin Group, are attracted by the idea of ​​bringing in Sarri as a replacement for Dyche.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian coach is free on the market after leaving Lazio last spring. Sarri has previous Premier League experience with Chelsea.

The 65-year-old was considered by many clubs this summer, but has been waiting for the right opportunity.

Everton are currently in 19th place in the Premier League with just one point after five games.