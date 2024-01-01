Dyche happy as Everton defeat Doncaster in Cup

Everton boss Sean Dyche was happy with their Carabao Cup win against Doncaster Rovers.

Everton won 3-0 via goals from Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and Beto.

“The main thing was to win, of course,” Dyche told evertontv. “Winning in a controlled manner was pleasing and in a positive manner.

“I thought it was good to get the new players involved in a performance, and you could see what I was speaking about. They’ve got to adapt. It’s not an easy process to suddenly become a Premier League player when you haven’t played in it.

“There were some good signs, which I’ve spoken about, so I’m pleased with that. It was good to see some of the young lads, particularly Harrison (Armstrong) getting a little cameo. It was good in that respect, but also the performance and particularly the second half.

“These games are great for these players to get a feel of what it is and putting more demand on the group because we want that demand and for them to be ready to play.

“We’ve got to use the mentality from tonight’s game as I thought there was more freedom to our play, especially in the second half. It’s a fine line between the alertness and to perform the basics, the tactics, but then also that freedom from when you get a bit more confidence. You have to earn that confidence and that’s what we’ve got to do.”