Son hails Van de Ven performance in Spurs victory

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son was full of praise for Micky van de Ven after victory over Everton.

The Holland defender created Son's second goal in the 4-0 win after a surging end-to-end run.

Son later told the club's website: “I said to Micky, this is his goal. Look, when he was driving with the ball, I was just. I was running with him.

“Then I was thinking, ‘if you pass it now, I'm going to kill you’ because there was there was long way to run, and he had so much space. I was like, ‘commit Micky, commit, commit’ and he was committed, and he played a perfect pass. He was like a playmaker, making perfect a perfect pass.

“After I scored the goal, the fans were singing Micky's song. Cheers, Micky! I was very pleased but seeing Micky running like this and passing like this, it has to be Micky's goal. So, yes, I'm very, very happy and grateful having this amazing defender behind me.”