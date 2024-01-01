Dyche admits tight Everton transfer budget amid ownership doubts

Everton boss Sean Dyche concedes they're working to a limited transfer budget.

With another sale attempt for the club falling through, this time with the Friedkin Group, Dyche admits they're still having to work within a tight budget.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "We are working very hard with the situation and what the club is.

"I have discussed that since I have been here and we are still doing that and trying to cut our cloth accordingly and keep hold of the good players that we want to keep hold of and add players that we feel can add something to what the team is."

Dyche was speaking after their 3-3 draw at preseason opponents Sligo Rovers.