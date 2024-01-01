Tribal Football
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
Everton boss Sean Dyche concedes they could lose Jarrad Branthwaite before the transfer deadline falls.

The defender has been linked with Manchester United this summer.

And Dyche says: "I'm confident that the club are going to do the best they can to make sure we’re competitive. But, equally, the club's got an outside picture which is quite obvious and that’s not something I can control.

"They do need to balance the finances better, we've done a lot of work with that since I've been here, and Kev (Thelwell) obviously is included in that, on the playing side to bring money in and lower the wage bill.

"We've done a pretty fair job, I would say of that, but the bigger picture of the club is dependent on what money is needed at any given time."

