Everton make decision on Branthwaite price

Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite is not available for a lower fee from Everton.

The English centre half is a top United target this summer, but their offers have fallen short so far.

United have put in a second bid this week of £45m with £5m of add-ons for Branthwaite.

However, The Times state that Everton are seeking a fee similar to what Chelsea paid for Wesley Fofana.

They want the £70m that the Blues paid to Leicester for the young French centre half.

United are not willing to go that high, which means they may have to move onto other targets.