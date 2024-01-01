Dyche adamant Everton have improved under his management

Everton boss Sean Dyche believes his team have shown some improvement.

They are still without a win in the Premier League, but did earn a point last time around.

As defenders return from injury, Dyche hopes that he can get his team back to winning ways.

“The thing I mentioned is trying to mould together the new players and get them up to Premier-League speed – and I think they’re showing good signs of that,” said Dyche to reporters.

“That attack has been better, certainly in the last two or three games. We’re scoring and looking a real threat – and I thought we did against Leicester. And then it's also about finding that balance to tighten at the other end of the pitch, which last season, we did so well with 13 clean sheets.

“There’s a knowledge base there of doing it. We know we’ve got to do it better and I thought there were strong signs in the last couple of games of that, and finding the open play to cause other teams’ trouble and look a threat. We haven’t been as clinical as we’d like, certainly against Leicester because we got into some great positions and has some good chances.

“And then, keeping the back door shut, which – yet again – we did better against Leicester, I thought.

“I think there are better signs, but those better signs have got to bring wins. I think that’s the biggest change, getting that winning edge back.”