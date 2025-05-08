Durgarden coach Honkavaara: We must score first two goals at Chelsea

Durgarden coach Jani Honkavaara concedes they're have next-to-no chance of defeating Chelsea tonight.

DIF are at Chelsea in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal, trailing 4-1 on aggregate.

Honkavaara told Expressen: "I have to say that our chances are slim to none. We just have to focus on having a good match. Tomorrow the goals will change the game in both directions. If they score the first goal, it's good night."

Chelsea are fighting for a Champions League spot in the Premier League, so Honkavaara is hoping for some rotation.

"I don't know what their approach to the match is. They have to save some players for the Premier League to secure a place in the Champions League next year. They beat Liverpool of course and used their best team in that match."

We must score first - twice

Honkavaara feels they'll need to score the first goals of the night.

He also said, "It's hard to estimate how they're going to approach this. Will they rotate players a little more? They actually did that in Stockholm, so it'll be interesting to see.

"But the thing is, the chances are always better if we start the game well. If we manage to score, it's a different situation. If we score a second goal, the game lives."