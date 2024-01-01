Duran among senior returnees at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have received a mega boost in the form of first team players returning to training.

The Midlands club have been on tour for preseason, but had a mix of senior and youth players involved.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now they are going to be close to full strength as the Premier League season nears.

Per Birmingham Live, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Emi Martinez and Jhon Duran are all back at the club.

They returned on Tuesday after missing the USA tour due to international commitments.

Konsa and Watkins were with England at Euro 2024, where they reached the final.