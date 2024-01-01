Al Hilal go for Barcelona outcast Roque - and Villa's Duran

Barcelona striker Victor Roque has resisted an offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Al Hilal have made an attempt for the Brazilian youngster, but his camp turned down the approach.

So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting: "Understand Vitor Roque and his camp have turned down Al Hilal initial contract proposal after club-to-club approach.

"Al Hilal have also requested info on other U21 strikers as potential alternatives...

"...including Aston Villa's Jhon Duran who wants to join West Ham."