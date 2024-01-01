Emery looking to "to add players" with Duran future under pressure

Aston Villa are hoping to conduct more transfer business this summer after making several signings already, but they're likely going to have to sell first which puts striker Jhon Duran under pressure to leave.

Manager Unai Emery has spoken about the possibility of adding even more new arrivals to the club which places those already at the club such as Duran under the spotlight as the club will likely have to sell before they can attempt to buy this summer.

"Of course, we are always being with the possibility to add players improving our squad in different positions, we have to be ready to do it - but with the players we have now, we can sign one or two players more. It depends if someone is leaving," he said. "Some players we are following in case we have the possibility to sign them, but I don’t want to speak specifically about players."

Duran who is just 20 years old was the subject of interest from West Ham before the club switched their attention to Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug. However, Dortmund is said to want €30M for the striker and the Hammers are not likely to stretch that far.

Julen Lopetegui will be considering his options which include Duran who has been unsure of his future at the club in recent weeks. Duran spoke to ESPN Deportes earlier this summer:

“I have been very privileged because I have had many things at my young age, I take it in a very good way, I am very calm with these issues. I am always a little far from them, I am mostly with my family, with my friends and they are the ones who show me what comes out.”

"I take it very calmly with the help of my agent and my father we are taking everything little by little, of course my name sounds in those big teams, it is very important for my career. I am happy that these rumours are happening and hopefully something concrete happens.”

Villa will need to free up funds for new signings whilst West Ham need a fresh talent up top, if the Hammers come calling again this summer then a deal would be beneficial for both sides.