Forest owner Marinakis targets Arsenal chief Edu for specialist role

Arsenal technical chief Edu is a target for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Marinakis wants the Brazilian to run his global football network.

The Greek tycoon owns Nottingham Forest, Greek giants Olympiacos and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Universo Online says Marinakis wants Edu to oversee the transfer policy of all three clubs while seeking to purchase more teams with potential.

Edu has helped rebuild Arsenal evern since his appointment in 2019.